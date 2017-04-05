A team comprised of former and current Calgary Stampeders and Calgary Flames alumni will square off against the Okotoks Dawgs to raise funds for charities that assist survivors of sexual abuse and former pro athletes.

Field of Dreams, a charity slo-pitch game, meet-and-greet autograph session and home run derby on Friday, May 26, 2017, at Seaman Stadium in Okotoks will raise funds, through ticket sales and a 50/50 draw, as well as awareness for Life Choice Dynamics and the Canadian Centre for Male Survivors of Child Sexual Abuse (CC4MS).

Scheduled participants include:

Calgary Stampeders: Bo Levi Mitchell, DeVone Claybrooks, Quinn Smith, Rob Cote and Deron Mayo

Calgary Flames alumni: Jamie Macoun, Lanny Macdonald, Jim Peplinski, Joel Otto and Bearcat Murray

Peter Maher, the former voice of the Calgary Flames, has agreed to serve as the announcer for the festivities and organizers say a surprise guest will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The Life Choice Dynamics program assists professional athletes prepare for life after the game.

“It’s never easy telling a young man that his playing career with the Calgary Stampeders is over,” said John Hufnagel, Stampeders President and GM. “It’s even more difficult when I believe that player is ill-prepared to move into the workforce, a workforce that he’s several years behind because of the days he spent as a pro player”

Grant Pollock of CC4MS says research has found that one in six men suffered sexual abuse as a minor and many victims suffer in silence, unwilling to seek help, for decades if at all.

“What Field of Dreams helps us do is get the awareness out, that we do exist, that there is help,” explained Pollock. “We’ve helped a number of men so far. We need funds to help more.”

William Gardiner of the Okotoks Dawgs says the team looks forward to facing the team of Flames and Stamps. “The players are tremendously enthused to take the field against this illustrious group of athletes.”

No matter which team claims bragging rights, Gardiner says the day will be a victory for the charities.“Field of Dreams will be a winning day for two incredible, incredible organizations.”

Organizers hope to make the family friendly game an annual event.

For additional information on the charity slo-pitch game, including ticket sales, visit Field of Dreams.