

CTV Calgayr Staff





The Calgary Police Service is asking the public to avoid a section of 10 Street Northwest, in the Kensington BRZ, as the Calgary Fire Department battles a fire in the neighbouring residential area.

Members of the Calgary Fire Department were called to a building in the 200 block of 10A Street shortly after 9:00 p.m. following reports of a fire. According to CFD officials, three adults were inside the building at the time the fire started and all escaped unharmed.

Witnesses had indicated the fire had destroyed the building that housed the River Wynde Bed and Breakfast but fire officials have refuted that claim, indicating the fire originated next door to the B&B.

More details to follow