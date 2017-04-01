The Calgary Flames ownership group says it will not use the threat of relocating the team as leverage in its attempts to secure a new arena in Calgary after a recent radio interview involving the team’s president/CEO made waves.

Ken King, president and CEO of the Calgary Flames, was interviewed on Sportsnet 590 - The Fan, a Toronto-area radio station, earlier this week and the topic of moving the team was broached.

“There seems to be a bit of a tempest in the teapot here in terms of context,” King told CTV Calgary on Saturday. “I was asked by a Toronto radio station about the proverbial ‘Are you going to threaten to move?’ and I said we do not, and will not, and have not suggested such a thing.”

“That was not a veiled threat or anything else.”

In a statement, Mayor Naheed Nenshi says he has no reason to believe the team’s stance on the use of threats has wavered. “The owners of the Calgary Flames have repeatedly assured Calgarians that they would not threaten to move the team, and I assume that they have not shifted from that position.”

King says the team will work with the city in an effort to develop a project that benefits both sides. If a deal cannot be reached, the logical conclusion would be for the team to explore all options at its disposal.

“Our guys are not threatening people,” said King. “If they do (decide to move the team out of Calgary), they’ll just announce that.” King added that his comment should also not be misconstrued as a threat.

Nenshi says the two sides are continuing to seek a solution that would provide a benefit for Calgarians that would justify the use of public funds. “I plan to enjoy the playoff run while letting the conversations continue!"

Craig Button, a TSN NHL analyst who was the General Manager of the Calgary Flames from 2000-2003, says there's no denying that the Flames have been an important part of the Calgary community since their arrival from Atlanta. He adds the new arena discussions have both financial and emotional aspects. “Each party will try to use each one of those in which every way they can to try and emphasize their points.”

Button was not surprised by the ownership group's unwillingness to use relocation as a bargaining chip.

“The Calgary Flames and their ownership, previous and current, has always been committed (to Calgary) and there’s no way ever that they’re going to get into a ‘If we don’t get this than we’re leaving’.

King says discussions on the team’s proposal for a development in the West Village, dubbed CalgaryNEXT, have been set aside as the parties consider the potential for a project in Victoria Park. He adds the team’s needs remain straightforward.

“We don’t feel anybody has any obligation to us,” said King. “We just need a place to play.”

“We’ve told (the city) that we would be prepared to participate financially and, of course, it would be their building. They’re trying to understand themselves how important the infrastructure is and whether or not it’s important enough for them to get behind and get involved with.”

