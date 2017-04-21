The Calgary Flames are finished for the season and the team was at the Saddledome to clean out their lockers after their early exit from the 2017 playoffs.

The Flames were eliminated in four straight games by the Anaheim Ducks and players say the loss still hurts, but they are looking forward to success next year.

“I just think our belief next year needs to be there right from the start,” said captain Mark Giordano. “Sort of with the ups and downs at the beginning of the season we were a bit shaky. We started to believe in the second half of the season that we were a good team and we were right up there with the rest of the league. It’s good that we laid out that foundation.”

The toughest part of Friday is that many realize the team likely won’t be the same next year. Several players will be unrestricted free agents in the offseason.

One UFA is Kris Versteeg, who says he would like nothing better than a return to the Flames roster.

“First and foremost, I’d love to be in Calgary. I have my friends, I have my family; everyone close by, so that makes it great. You always look at points and other guys around the league and what they do and those things. But, for me, it’s moreso I’d love to be home and that’s really big for me.”

It’s not just the players who are looking to renew with the team. Flames GM Brad Treliving is looking for a new contract.

He is expected to address the media on Friday afternoon.