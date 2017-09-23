A woman escaped relatively unharmed after the vehicle she was driving struck the pumps at a southeast Petro-Canada gas station.

At around 4:30 p.m., firefighters and paramedics were called to the gas station at the intersection of Memorial Drive and 36 Street Southeast after the island of pumps was engulfed in flames following a crash.

“On arrival, paramedics were directed to the single occupant, adult female, driver of the vehicle,” said EMS Public Education Officer Stuart Brideaux.

According to Brideaux, the SUV sustained significant damage to its front end following the crash. The damage prevented the woman from exiting the vehicle but a bystander rushed to her side and helped her escape from the SUV and the gas pump fire.

“Fortunately, (she) was able to be assisted from her vehicle to an awaiting police car where she was found, essentially, to be non-injured,” said Brideaux. “Paramedics briefly assessed her on the scene but, at this time, she will not require hospital transport.”

An emergency shutoff valve was activated preventing additional damage and possible injuries to those nearby.

The fire was originally reported as an explosion. Early Saturday evening, the Calgary Police Service confirmed the fiery incident did not involve an explosion.

The cause of the single-vehicle crash is being investigated by members of the Calgary Police Service.