Game two of the playoffs goes Saturday night in Anaheim as the Calgary Flames try to even things up.

Fans are showing their colours at pubs and bars in Anaheim, saying they believe the Flames can bounce back after their last loss, but they will have to stay out of the penalty box.

Dougie Hamilton had the lion’s share of the many Flames penalties last time, with three minor penalties, uncharacteristic for the defenseman.

“Obviously just the penalties, not penalties we want to take, it just hurts the team so we’ll try to fix that in my game tonight,” said Hamilton.

“I think he was jacked up a little bit to play, I expect him to be a physical force but I think that once again he’s one of those guys that will go back to his norms,” said Glen Gulutzan, Head Coach, Calgary Flames.

The Flames will head back to Calgary for game three after Saturday, and don’t want to do it 2-0 in the series.

“We've got to be disciplined all over the ice not just penalties but with our styems line changes stuff like that that hurt us last game, we’ve got to clean those things up and we'll be ready to go here,” said Deryk Engelland, Flames defenseman.

“Playing fast, we're going to play at a lot of pace I think when we did that we were pretty good last game,” said Mark Giordano, Flames Captain.

For the Ducks, it's all about keeping the pedal to the medal.

“Anytime you can take advantage of being on home ice and getting both wins, that's crucial,” said Josh Manson, Ducks defenseman. “You've got to win at home, we're looking at tonight as a huge opportunity for us.”

“It’s a big game for them but also a big game for us, a home game, you don’t want to lose games, we want to give everything we've got, we're going to be ready,” said Nick Ritchie, Ducks forward.

The Flames would like nothing more than to end their 28-game losing streak in Anaheim and give their fans another reason to celebrate.

The game goes at 8:30 p.m. Calgary time.