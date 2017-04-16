Fans of the Calgary Flames are finding all kinds of ways to keep up with the games.

Some people take a pretty low-tech approach to watching their favourite team in action, like a group of friends who like to bring a TV out camping with them.

“A lot of people watch the game in Calgary and home on their TV, in the local bars, pretty awesome, what we do is different, we are watching here at camp, we have a TV out here, it's pretty awesome,” said Bob Hyouse from a campsite in Kananaskis.

Other fans decided to get closer to the action and jumped on a plane to Anaheim.

“We came in through Palm Springs, almost didn't make it on the flight, took separate flights but we made it,” said Michael Beauchamp.

“Was up at about midnight then had two hours sleep heading straight to the airport there at three in the morning, took a 6:45 AM flight from Calgary to Salt Lake city, then flew from Salt Lake City to Anaheim,” said Vimal Prjapati.

Being that kind of fan isn’t cheap, with airline tickets costing hundreds of dollars on top of the money for game tickets, but fans say it’s all worth it.

“I've been a die-hard flames fan since I started watching hockey when I was five or six years old, couldn't miss out on the opportunity to come to Anaheim,” said Amar Joshi.

“We were pretty lucky that they made playoffs this year, just lucky to watch them play,” said Jon Vinge.

All those fans will have to race back to Calgary as soon as possible. The Flames next play here at the Saddledome on Monday night.