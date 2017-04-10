It’s not the match up that many Calgarians were hoping for, but there’s no other option now as the Flames head into the playoffs to face the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

The Ducks have had Calgary’s number for decades and, to make matters worse, the team hasn’t won in Anaheim in the regular season since 2004.

Calgary has won on the Ducks’ home turf in the post-season, but only once in the 2006 playoffs. Anaheim eventually won that series in seven games.

Calgary faced Anaheim again in 2015 and again the Ducks came out on top, that time in five games.

The series begins on Thursday with two games in Anaheim and then the series shifts back to Calgary the following week. The teams will meet at the Saddledome on Monday and Wednesday.

Game 5, if needed, would be in Anaheim on Friday and Game 6 on Sunday and a final game the following Tuesday.

If you’re looking for tickets to the home games, the Better Business Bureau issued a warning last week to watch out for ticket scams.

The agency urges potential buyers to verify tickets at the Saddledome box office whenever possible and avoid wiring money or sending cash to anyone.

The BBB says that credit card companies offer benefits to buyers that can protect them from scammers.