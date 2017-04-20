The Calgary Flames’ playoff hopes were snuffed on Wednesday night after the fourth heartbreaking loss the team suffered at the hands of the Anaheim Ducks.

Many knew the odds against the Flames when the news came that they would be facing the Ducks in the first round; they haven’t won in the Honda Center since 2006 and dropped four of the five games they played against Anaheim this season.

However, what fans weren’t expecting was a complete post-season sweep.

Game 4 went to the Ducks with a score of 3-1, with forward Sean Monahan scoring the lone goal, his fourth in the four games of the playoffs.

Despite the resounding loss, team captain Mark Giordano said the team did well and praised his opponents too.

“They found ways to win every game. You gotta give them credit; you gotta tip your hat to the other team sometimes. We have nothing to be ashamed of; we battled right to the bitter end as a group. We left everything out there and came up short.”

Flames fans are understandably upset about the loss, in particular because the famous Red Mile never got going the way it should have.

Bar and pub owners were also banking on a prolonged playoff run to boost profits.

The Flames are the first team to be eliminated from the 2017 playoffs, but four other Canadian teams are still in the running for the Cup.

The Canadiens, Leafs and Oilers are all tied in their series and will play Game 5 on Thursday night.

The Ottawa Senators’ next game is on Friday and they have a 3-1 lead on Boston.