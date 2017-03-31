

CTV Calgary Staff





The Calgary Flames will be involved in the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs after clinching a spot on Friday night with their win over the San Jose Sharks.

The team's last appearance in the postseason was in 2014-2015 where they were eliminated by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round following a first round victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

With Friday night's win, the Flames have 92 points and are in the first Wildcard spot. The team has four regular season games remaining and could potentially gain ground on the top three teams in the Pacific Division. The Ducks have 96 points, the Oilers 95 points and the Sharks have 93 points.

The Flames final four games include a home-and-home set with the Ducks and games against the Kings and Sharks.