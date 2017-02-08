Flames, smoke pour from attached garage of former Beltline funeral home
Firefighters at the scene of Wednesday afternoon's fire in the Beltline
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017 6:15PM MST
An investigation is underway into a Wednesday afternoon fire in the Beltline that damaged a building and impacted traffic.
The fire broke out shortly before 5:00 p.m. at a former funeral home near the intersection of 17 Avenue and 2 Street Southwest.
Fire crews managed to control the blaze and a section of 17 Ave. S.W. was temporarily closed to traffic. The fire was contained to an attached garage.
The cause of the fire has not been confirmed. There have been no reports of injuries.
