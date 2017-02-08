

CTV Calgary Staff





An investigation is underway into a Wednesday afternoon fire in the Beltline that damaged a building and impacted traffic.

The fire broke out shortly before 5:00 p.m. at a former funeral home near the intersection of 17 Avenue and 2 Street Southwest.

Fire crews managed to control the blaze and a section of 17 Ave. S.W. was temporarily closed to traffic. The fire was contained to an attached garage.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed. There have been no reports of injuries.