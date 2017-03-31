The Calgary Flames are poised to make the Stanley Cup playoffs this year and will clinch a spot on Friday night if they can get by the San Jose Sharks.

The Flames could have secured a spot on Wednesday but lost 4-1 to the Los Angeles Kings.

“The guys have done a good job of getting re-dialed in for the games so we’ve done the same tonight for San Jose. We know they pose some significant risks so we have to deal with those,” said head coach Glen Gulutzan.

It has been three seasons since the team last made the postseason but a win on Friday or a loss by the Kings against the Canucks will seal the deal.

“Try to stay relaxed. I think guys understand that this is a big game and there’s a lot of pressure and you want to do it but all-in-all it’s just another hockey game and you’ve got to be relaxed and confident in your ability and confident in the game plan we put forward, that it’s going to put us in a good situation and I think we’re going to do that,” said winger Kris Versteeg.

“We’ve played them a lot in the past and we know what to expect and how good they are and we’re going to have to play a good game tonight and hopefully we can do better than we did last game,” said defenceman Dougie Hamilton.

The Sharks lost to the Oilers on Thursday night but have led the Pacific Division standings for most of the season and will be looking to bounce back.

Currently, San Jose is sitting in third and is three points behind Anaheim and two points behind Edmonton.

The Flames are three points behind the Sharks and still have five games left to play in the regular season.

“We’re in a battle. This is going to be a battle tonight, with a team that’s battling as well,” said Gulutzan. “We think it’s going to be a really good game because both teams need the points.”

Calgary and San Jose will wrap up the regular season schedule against each other in San Jose on April 8.

Game time is at 7:00 p.m. Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.