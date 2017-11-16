The City of Calgary is being covered in another blanket of snow on Thursday and authorities are warning drivers to be careful on the icy roads.

While there isn't any snowfall warning issued for the City of Calgary, the city began to see thick snowfall beginning at about 8:00 a.m., creating some dangerous and slippery conditions on a number of roads.

Calgary police say that from midnight until about 11:30 a.m., they were called to 64 crashes and nine of those resulted in people being injured.

Crews say they weren't able to clear the roads in the core or priority roads fast enough, given how quickly it was coming down.

Only about half of the fleet has been sent out to work because forecasts say the snow will taper off this afternoon.

Anna Melnick, with the roads department with the City of Calgary, says crews are applying the standard pickle mixture to the road to aid in traction and prevent ice from developing on the pavement.

"Once the snow stops falling, crews will continue working on Priority Ones. They have 24 hours to complete those, and once those are done, they'll move onto Priority Twos and so on into the residential areas."

Melnick says that it's the responsibility of homeowners to clear their walks but it's always appreciated to help those who can't clear their walks themselves.

"If they have a neighbour who needs help shovelling their walkway or getting their garbage onto the street for pickup, that would be wonderful."

While the snow is expected to end on Thursday afternoon, freezing conditions are believed to continue through the night and contribute to some slippery roads for Friday's commute.