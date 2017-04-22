The musical lineup for the 2017 Calgary Folk Fest has been revealed as well as plans for events leading up to the festival.

You will be able to see Blue Rodeo, Bare Naked Ladies, Coeur de Pirate, Son Little, Sean Rowe, William Prince, Melvin Gibbs Magnum and The East Pointers, among many others.

“We have artists from about 14 different countries from around the world performing on seven stages around Prince’s Island Park, and this year we also have a special Canada 150 project called Canada Far and Wide, which is a free show that’s going to be happening at the Jubilee Auditorium on Wednesday the 26th,” said Kerry Clarke, Artistic Director, Calgary Folk Music Festival.

Though the main event isn’t until July, the first pre-event is next weekend.

“We have an awesome thing called Folkemon Go, obviously a little play on words and basically it’s a scavenger hunt where anyone from the audience and any of our insiders and friends and volunteers and people that love the festival can participate in finding the artists’ names from this year’s festival, 68 different artist’s names scattered or placed between Inglewood and Prince’s Island Park,” said Clarke.

All you have to do is get together a team of four people, go to the Folk Fest office in Inglewood to get a list of clues and when you find any names, take a picture, post it to Instagram and tag Folk Fest.

“There is a first, second and third prize and they are quite awesome,” said Clarke. “Full weekend passes for the festival, some big prize packages, some other festival paraphernalia and then everything culminates in a party at 5:00 p.m. for all the people who participated.”

There will also be a big family fun area and an expanded beer garden at the festival. The festival runs from July 27 to 30, for more information, you can go to the Calgary Folk Fest website.