

CTV Calgary Staff





A Calgary police officer was on the stand Tuesday at the Douglas Garland triple murder trial describing the massive amount of evidence found at the Garland farm.

Const. Ian Oxton was lead forensic investigator in charge of the physical collection of evidence, and spent about nine days at the farm in 2014, where more than 1,400 exhibits were seized.

"We believe with reasonable certainty that this is by far the largest number of exhibits collected for a case in Calgary. The next closest would be a case involving 500 exhibits,” the CPS confirmed in a release.

Photos of some of the items found in outbuildings were presented in court, including a bag found to contain handcuffs, a leather baton and a knife.

Several boxes were found containing shackles, leather restraints and locksmithing tools, as well as a Rubbermaid tub full of parts for firearms.

A rifle with .22 caliber rounds was also collected, along with the tip of a hacksaw that looked clean and shiny compared to other dusty items around it.

In the basement of the house, a computer was found in the furnace room, and the hard drive was found hidden in the basement rafters.

As well, face masks and a Tyvek suit were found along with an electronic listening device, two large whips, a straight jacket, dental anesthetic and a book titled "Be Your Own Undertaker: How to Dispose of a Dead Body".

Garland, 56, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson Nathan O’Brien.

On Monday afternoon, the court heard the testimony of CPS Cst. Darcy Williams, the hander of police dog Sully.

Sully is a cadaver dog, specially trained in the search for human bodies.

Williams told the court that Sully indicated the presence of remains near the burn barrel and wood chipper at the Garland farm.

During its opening statement, the Crown alleged that Douglas Garland forcibly took Alvin, Kathy and Nathan from their Parkhill home to the property owned by his parents where they were killed.

Prosecutors say the murders were motivated by a petty grudge.