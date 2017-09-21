A 61-year-old former employee of the Bowden Institution faces charges following a 19 month investigation into an inmate’s escape in 2015.

In April of 2015, Sylvain Martin, who was 50 years old at the time, escaped from the minimum security institution located near the QEII Highway, south of Innisfail, Alberta. The fugitive was apprehended nearly five months later in Quebec and returned to custody.

An RCMP investigation into the escape determined Martin had reached a financial arrangement with a staff member of the institution. As a result of the investigation, 61-year-old Peter Edgar of Red Deer County faces two count of permitting or assisting escape contrary to section 146 of the Criminal Court.

RCMP have not disclosed Edgar's role in Martin's escape.

According to RCMP, Edgar is no longer an employee of Corrections Canada. The accused is scheduled to make his first court appearance on October 25 in Red Deer.