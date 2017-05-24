Daniel Nel, the former Calgary pastor charged with murder in connection with the death of his infant son, is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Nel’s son Cyrus was nearly three months old when he was found unresponsive and taken to hospital in August 2015.

He died a day later, but the specific cause of death has not been released.

Nel has been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Calgary police only announced that Cyrus’ death was a homicide on April 24 and announced charges earlier this month.

Nel was a pastor at Rockyview Alliance Church, but officials there put him on administrative leave once the investigation was announced and then suspended his licence once charges were laid.

Police haven’t said about what turned their attention to the victim’s father in the case, just calling it a complex investigation given the volume of medical evidence that needed to be reviewed.

Nel is expected in court on Wednesday morning.