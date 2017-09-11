A former youth summer camp director has been arrested on child pornography charges following an investigation by ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit and the Medicine Hat Police Service.

The 25 year-old-man was arrested on Thursday, September 7, 2017 and charged with one count each of possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography after a search warrant was executed on his Medicine Hat home.

Investigators seized a number of electronic devices which will be sent to ICE’s forensic examination team for a thorough search.

Nolan Davidson identifies himself on social media as a former camp director at Eagles Nest Ranch, a youth summer camp located in Cypress Hills Provincial Park, approximately 70 kilometres southeast of Medicine Hat.

This investigation began in November 2016 when the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children passed on information about a social media user uploading child pornography to the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre in Ottawa and the case were then referred to ICE.

Currently, investigators have no evidence to suggest any offences were committed against any children who attended the camp.

Anyone with information about this investigation or any child exploitation offence is encouraged to contact local police.

For more information about how to recognize signs of child abuse, and other resources, visit the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre.