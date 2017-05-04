Calgary, Fort McMurray, wildfire, evacuation, evacuees, Tia Mackenzie, Paul Ross, Melissa Blake,

Tia MacKenzie remembers leaving the city with her husband on May 16, 2016 as part of a convoy of vehicles escorted out of Fort McMurray by police. She recalls witnessing scenes of devastation under a sky shrouded in thick smoke. The family's two children remained sound asleep in the backseat during the escape.

“Our kids slept through the whole thing so they weren’t exposed to none of that,” said MacKenzie. “The smoke was unbelievable.”

The MacKenzies eventually made their way to the town of Beaumont, south of Edmonton, where they currently live with Tia’s parents. The MacKenzie's two children attend the local school and the family is hesitant to uproot the girls for a second time.

“They have some friends. They’re doing good in school. Every decision we make is based on how our children are doing.”

The structure of the MacKenzie’s home in Fort McMurray was untouched by the blaze itself but the family’s possessions were heavily damaged by smoke as the house’s windows were left open and an internal fan circulated smoke throughout the residence. The family has yet to receive an insurance payout to replace the contents of their home.

MacKenzie suspects her family will not move back to Fort McMurray despite the fact her husband continues to work in the oilsands and is commuting from Beaumont on a weekly basis.

“I'm leaning towards no and I really hate to say that because we have a lot of friends up there. We’ve built a life up there,” said MacKenzie. “There's a lot of great things about Fort McMurray, It's not a dirty oil town and it's not a ‘sad our town burnt down’ town, It's actually a really nice place to be.”

“But, after you've been out for a year, it's hard to pick back up and start over yet again.”

The MacKenzies are not the only Fort McMurray wildfire evacuees to start new lives outside the city. Officials predict the population could drop 10 to 20 per cent from the pre-wildfire numbers.

Others, like Paul Ross, could not imagine living anywhere else. “I immediately thought I want to come back,” said Ross. “I could have gone anywhere in Canada but I came right back to Fort McMurray.”

During the evacuation, Ross shuttled stranded workers from work camps to a nearby airstrip using his t-shirt company’s bus. Now, the business owner has created a line of stickers, front licence plates and shirts touting the strength and resiliency of Fort McMurray and its inhabitants.

“I’m probably down about 40 per cent of my business,” estimates Ross. “I’ve come up with new designs and I’ve had a lot of support from the people that live in my town.”

Mayor Melissa Blake says all Fort McMurray residents, including those who chose not to return, will remain forever bound by the events of May 2016. Blake wants all wildfire evacuees to know that they are not alone.

“You are from the wildfire,” said Blake. “You do need the opportunity to feel safe and secure where you are.”

“Mental health matters so don’t be afraid to reach out.”

Tia MacKenzie says her thoughts remain with her former neighbours. "Even though some of us have decided not to come back, our hearts still support Fort McMurray. It's just that this is where our lives have taken us now."

With files from CTV Calgary’s Shaun Frenette