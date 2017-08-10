Jeff Callaway announced his intention to run for the leadership of Alberta’s United Conservative Party on Thursday.

Callaway is the former president and founder of the Wildrose Party and an investment adviser in Calgary.

“I believe that Albertans are looking for new leadership in this province that is focused on their priorities. They believe the NDP is burdening themselves and their children with an unsustainable debt load while taking away the confidence and hope Albertans are known for. Over the coming weeks my campaign is going to be talking about the positive solutions that can inspire Albertans to achieve greater heights and a prosperous future,” said Callaway in a statement.

He says if he is elected premier he will roll back the NDPs carbon tax and that he also plans to take part in Calgary's pride parade next month.

Callaway is now the fourth person to join the UCP leadership race.