Alan Hallman, the former campaign organizer for PC leadership candidate Jason Kenney, was arrested Friday night following an undisclosed incident at the TELUS Convention Centre.

According to police, officers responded to the convention centre at approximately 11:10 p.m. Friday following reports of a disturbance at the PC leadership convention. Security officers had detained a suspect and police removed the man from the premises.

As a result of the incident, Alan Hallman was charged with common assault and released from custody.

In a statement released Saturday morning on Hallman’s, the PaulsenGroup addressed the events of Friday night.

“Alan Hallman acknowledges that an unfortunate police involved altercation occurred last evening at or near the PC leadership convention. Hallman regrets any inconvenience or upset that may have resulted from this incident. However, he commits to full cooperation with all involved to ensure a speedy and appropriate resolution to this matter.”

In January, Hallman had his party membership suspended for a year and was prohibited from attending PC events until 2018. The party did not disclose what prompted the move but Hallman said it was in response to Tweets sent from his private Twitter account.

On Saturday afternoon, PC members will vote for the party’s next leader.