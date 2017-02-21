A retired Lethbridge Police officer, accused of illegally selling weapons out of his home, has been acquitted of all of the charges against him.

On Tuesday morning, Daniel Bennett, 68, was found not guilty in a Calgary Police gun ring investigation back in 2010.

In June 2010, Calgary police say four people were charged, including Bennett.

He was also charged with fraud, after he claimed his garage had been broken into and a number of guns stolen.

He reported the loss to his insurance company, but some of the guns he claimed had been seized before the alleged break-in.

The judge in the proceedings on Tuesday said that the Crown did not prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The defence says that Bennett and his family are relieved that the process is over.

“This has been a really long process for not only Mr. Bennett but Mr. Bennett’s family. He’s happy to have this over with and they’re digesting the decision,” said his lawyer David Chow.

Bennett’s wife, daughter and two sons were in the courtroom when the decision came out.

A hearing will be held to determine what will happen with the remaining firearms.