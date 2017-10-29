CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Former NDP MLA joins Alberta Party following stint as an independent
Karen McPherson, MLA for Calgary-Mackay-Nose Hill, will join the Alberta Party on Monday, October 30, 2017 (file photo)
Published Sunday, October 29, 2017 6:37PM MDT
CTV Calgary has learned Karen McPherson, the MLA for Calgary-Mackay-Nosehill, has joined the Alberta Party, doubling the party’s representation in the Legislature.
McPherson left the NDP caucus earlier this month citing the polarizing, extreme views that exist on both the right and the left that left little room for compromise.
The Calgary-Mackay-Nosehill MLA will join Alberta Party leader Greg Clark, the MLA for Calgary-Elbow, in the Legislature on Monday.