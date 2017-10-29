CTV Calgary has learned Karen McPherson, the MLA for Calgary-Mackay-Nosehill, has joined the Alberta Party, doubling the party’s representation in the Legislature.

McPherson left the NDP caucus earlier this month citing the polarizing, extreme views that exist on both the right and the left that left little room for compromise.

The Calgary-Mackay-Nosehill MLA will join Alberta Party leader Greg Clark, the MLA for Calgary-Elbow, in the Legislature on Monday.