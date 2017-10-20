Daniel Nel will face a manslaughter charge instead of a second degree murder charge when he stands trial in connection with the 2015 death of his three-month-old son.

Crown attorney Shane Parker confirms the charge against the 31-year-old has been downgraded but an explanation for the reduced charge was not provided.

In the evening hours of August 31, 2015, three-month old Cyrus Nel was found in medical distress in the family’s home. Paramedics transported the infant to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries the following day. The nature of the boy’s death has not been released.

In May of 2017, Daniel Nel, a former associate pastor at Rockyview Alliance Church, was arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection with his son’s death.

The accused has elected to be tried by jury and a date for the three week manslaughter trial will be determined in November.