The wrestling community is grieving the loss of one of its own after Smith Hart passed away from cancer on Sunday.

Smith was the oldest of the 12 Hart children and competed in wrestling throughout the 70s and 80s.

He went public with his cancer diagnoses earlier this year and teamed up with his brother Bret to urge other men to get tested for the disease.

The family made the announcement on social media and the WWE also posted a tribute on its website.

Smith Hart was 68 years old.