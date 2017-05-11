A Calgary Police Service investigation into reports of fentanyl and cocaine trafficking has resulted in charges against four suspects and charges are pending against an unnamed fifth suspect.

On April 20, 2017, police received a tip identifying suspected drug dealers in northeast Calgary. The subsequent police investigation identified two northeast residences and, on April 26, search warrants were executed at a home on Laguna Close N.E. in Monterey Park and a home on Falsbury Crescent N.E. in Falconridge.

During the searches, officers seized:

$22,450 in cash

Firearms including a loaded 9mm handgun, a .22 calibre rifle and a Smith & Wesson revolver

Fentanyl (98 pills)

Cocaine (8.3g)

Methamphetamine (6.3g)

An unidentified white powder (14.4g) that has been sent for testing

Police arrested two men during the search of the home on Laguna Close N.E. Ali Mosa, 23, and Bo Lam Tung, 19, face charges including:

Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking (Mosa)

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking (Tung)

Possession of proceeds of crime (Mosa and Tung)

Evidence collected during the drug trafficking investigation resulted in charges against two additional suspects; 51-year-old Deborah Lynn Barden and 54-year-old Philip Herman Pepin.

Barden and Pepin were charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and several weapons charges.

A fifth suspect was identified on Thursday and charges are pending against the unnamed individual.

The Calgary Police Service investigation continues and detectives are attempting to identify other suspects connected to the drug trafficking organization.