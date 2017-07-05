Police seized a cache of firearms, drugs and paraphernalia from a vehicle and a home in southern Alberta last week and four people are now facing charges.

RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Lethbridge on June 28 and arrested three people after an assortment of drugs and cash were found inside.

They then executed a warrant on a home in the Coaldale area and seized drugs, cellphones, drug paraphernalia and six firearms including; two 12-gauge sawed-off shotguns and one, loaded .22-calibre rifle.

Police also seized $10,000 and the following drugs during the investigation:

20 grams of cocaine

Six fentanyl pills

Two grams of psilocybin mushrooms

Eight Oxycocet pills

Six Oxycodone pills

4.8 grams of marijuana

Shane Journoud, 27, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after violating the conditions of his parole and has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Five count sof possession of a controlled substance

Three counts of careless storage of a firearm

Two counts of possession of a loaded firearm

Three counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

Three counts of possession of a prohibited firearm

Two counts of knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm

Possession of proceeds of crime

Rikki Peters, 22, has been charged with:

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance

Three counts of careless storage of a firearm

Two counts of possession of a loaded firearm

Three counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

Three counts of possession of a prohibited firearm

Roy Nickel, 55, and Misty Helgeson, 44, were each charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation is ongoing and police say further charges are pending.