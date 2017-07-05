Four charged in Lethbridge drug trafficking investigation
Police seized six firearms in total.
Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017 12:18PM MDT
Police seized a cache of firearms, drugs and paraphernalia from a vehicle and a home in southern Alberta last week and four people are now facing charges.
RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Lethbridge on June 28 and arrested three people after an assortment of drugs and cash were found inside.
They then executed a warrant on a home in the Coaldale area and seized drugs, cellphones, drug paraphernalia and six firearms including; two 12-gauge sawed-off shotguns and one, loaded .22-calibre rifle.
Police also seized $10,000 and the following drugs during the investigation:
- 20 grams of cocaine
- Six fentanyl pills
- Two grams of psilocybin mushrooms
- Eight Oxycocet pills
- Six Oxycodone pills
- 4.8 grams of marijuana
Shane Journoud, 27, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after violating the conditions of his parole and has been charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Five count sof possession of a controlled substance
- Three counts of careless storage of a firearm
- Two counts of possession of a loaded firearm
- Three counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
- Three counts of possession of a prohibited firearm
- Two counts of knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm
- Possession of proceeds of crime
Rikki Peters, 22, has been charged with:
- Three counts of possession of a controlled substance
- Three counts of careless storage of a firearm
- Two counts of possession of a loaded firearm
- Three counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
- Three counts of possession of a prohibited firearm
Roy Nickel, 55, and Misty Helgeson, 44, were each charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.
The investigation is ongoing and police say further charges are pending.