Four men are facing first-degree murder and forcible confinement charges in connection to the death of a man following an assault at a Rosscarrock area home last September.

Trevor Lomond, 33, was found unconscious at a home in the 1600 block of 42 Street S.W. at about 11:00 p.m. on September 13, 2016.

Lomond was taken to hospital in life threatening condition and died a week later from his injuries.

Police say someone inside the home called 911 and that they believed the assault happened inside the residence.

In January, police released photos of a man and a car in connection to Lomond’s death and a few weeks later they put out more images of a person of interest in the case.

Four people have now been arrested and charged in connection with Lomond’s death. Police say that three were arrested at various locations around the city and a fourth was arrested at Edmonton International Airport.

Mohamed Abdullahi Hassan, 30, Abdulrizak Osman Jeyte, 30, Mahad Liban Dirir, 31, and Ahmed Mohamed Farah, 32, are each facing a charge of first-degree murder and a charge of forcible confinement.

“The kidnapping would form part of the elements of the offence for first-degree murder,” said Insp. Don Coleman of the Major Crimes Section.

Coleman says Lomond died of injuries he sustained from being assaulted over an extended period of time.

Police say the four accused are not cooperating with the investigation and a motive has not yet been determined.

“Without the cooperation of the accused, it’s really unknown at this time,” said Coleman.

Police believe that the victim and the four accused were associates and were known to each other.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637