Four inmates charged in jailhouse beating of Douglas Garland
Douglas Garland was taken to hospital after allegedly being beaten by other inmates at the Calgary Remand Centre.
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 12:51PM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 22, 2017 4:48PM MST
Four men have been charged after convicted killer Douglas Garland was assaulted at the Calgary Remand Centre last Friday night.
Garland was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2014 deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson, Nathan O'Brien, and was locked up after his sentencing hearing.
Just hours after his incarceration, he was attacked and was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
Aggravated assault charges have been laid against four men:
- Brandon Richards, 34
- Connor Skipper, 20
- Michael Bohdan, 30
- Tristan Thom, 18
Garland is back in jail and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 75 years.
