Four people had to be taken to hospital on Thursday morning after a reported carbon monoxide leak at a home in southwest Calgary.

At about 6:40 a.m., EMS crews were called to a home in the 1400 block of Premier Way S.W. by a family who had called 911 for help.

Officials say five members of the family had woken up feeling dizzy and nauseous.

The residents left the home soon after and called for help when they were outside.

The Calgary Fire Department also responded to the call and firefighters detected an amount of gas, believed to be carbon monoxide, in the home.

Officials say the readings came in at 120 ppm in the upper level of the home, but that concentration was recorded at 600 ppm in the basement.

Four of the residents, one teenager and three adults, were taken to Rockyview General Hospital for treatment. The fifth person was not taken to hospital.

The home was ventilated and ATCO Gas crews were called in to investigate the source, that was determined to be in the drainage system of the home's boiler.

EMS officials say that carbon monoxide is odourless and colourless and can only be detected with a CO detector.

No carbon monoxide alarms were found anywhere in the home.

Exposure to carbon monoxide, even in small amounts, can cause serious health problems.

Those who are exposed usually begin to feel unwell with headaches, nausea and dizziness.

Higher exposures of the gas can cause unconsciousness and/or stop breathing.

The CFD says that all homes should have functional carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home to ensure your family's safety.