The fourth week of the Garland triple murder trial is underway in a Calgary courtroom and the jury is expected to see some aerial photos taken of the accused's parents' farm, a key piece of evidence in the trial.

56-year-old Douglas Garland is accused of three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson Nathan O’Brien.

On Monday, the court heard from Cst. Gerald Bouchard, an investigator with the CPS Homicide Unit, who said that his job was to learn about any suspicious activity around the Liknes home from 10:00 p.m. on June 29 and 10:00 a.m. the next day.

Bouchard said that there was a lot of video to look through, but a greenpickup truck, captured on a neighbour's surveillance camera, caught his attention.

He then said that he tracked the truck, figuring out where it had come from and where it went.

Bouchard told the proceedings that his task is time consuming because he needed to gather a lot of video from businesses and other locations and compare it with other traffic to make sure they were watching the right truck.

At the beginning of the trial, Crown attorney Vicki Faulkner said some photos, taken just a few days after the disappearance of the victims, show the bodies on the farm.

Peregrine, an aerial photography company, was doing some mapping for the City of Airdrie on July 1 and 2, 2014 when it took the photos of the Garland property.

The pilot of the plane is also expected to testify.

The Crown says the images were captured by ‘dumb luck’.

Last week, court heard from a forensic dentist who testified on two vials of tooth fragments recovered from the Garland property in 2014.

Dr. Bill Blair told the court that some of the fragments had consistencies with Alvin’s teeth and one tooth appeared to be a baby tooth from the lower jaw.

The Crown says that the Likneses and Nathan O’Brien were forcibly taken from their Calgary home and brought to the Garland property where they were killed.

The trial is expected to last another two weeks.