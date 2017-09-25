A dog that was in an SUV when it was stolen from Stampede Park on the weekend has been found and was returned to his family on Monday evening.

Tanya Morris left her SUV idling outside the BMO Centre on Sunday just before 8:00 a.m. to escort her daughter inside. When she came out of the building she discovered the vehicle was gone with the family dog, Fozzy, inside.

Fozzy’s family launched a public campaign to find the two-year-old German Shepard mix and then waited for word.

On Monday, a family friend was out walking in the Okotoks area and told another woman about the dog’s disappearance.

The second woman was out walking again later in the day and spotted a dog that resembled Fozzy in an alleyway and called the family friend.

The family friend drove over to the area with her daughter and the two were able to confirm that the pooch was the missing dog.

They then called the Morris’ with the good news and he was returned to the family.

The Morris’ say Fozzy’s paws are worn down a bit but that he is in good spirits.

They say he was thirsty and hungry and that he was treated to a steak sandwich when he got home.

The family says the support from the community, social media and the media really helped to track him down and they are grateful that he appears to be happy and healthy.

The truck has not been recovered and the investigation into the theft continues.