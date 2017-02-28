A man, convicted with fraud, is now wanted on warrants for failing to appear in court for sentencing in connection with his crime.

Kenneth Gliddon, 55, was charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and three counts of fraud under $5,000.

The court has now issued an arrest warrant for Gliddon after he did not appear for the sentencing hearing of the trial.

Gliddon is described as Caucasian, 5’5’, a slim build, mostly bald head and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637