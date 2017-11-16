Officials with France’s national ski team say that there is nothing wrong with the safety measures at Nakiska Ski Area in Kananaskis Country despite the death of a skier this week.

David Poisson, an up-and-coming French skier, caught an edge in a training run on Monday, hitting a safety net and then a tree.

The 35-year-old died at the scene.

Fabien Saguez, the general manager of the French team was at Nakiska on Tuesday to inspect the run where Poisson died and called it a wide, beautiful course.

“These are training conditions that we know very well. The French team has been training here since 1992 with all the safety conditions in place that you would expect at a training course of this calibre.”

Saguez said he's been in contact with Poisson's family back in France as well.

"David's family is devastated, but also very strong, very rational in their reaction to this tragedy. I am deeply impressed by their solidarity and strength. We are in contact daily. At this point, they need information so they can know how best to proceed next."

Members of other ski teams from many other countries are continuing to train at Nakiska but France’s team has stopped because of Poisson’s death.

It’s unclear whether or not they will participate in the Lake Louise World Cup Event next weekend.