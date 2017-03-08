The latest blast of snow is creating slick and slippery conditions on roads in and around the city and crews are out clearing priority routes for commuters.

The snow started coming down late Tuesday evening but should taper off by mid-morning on Wednesday.

Roads in the city are snow covered and Calgary police say about 72 crashes were reported between Tuesday night and 4:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say six of those crashes resulted in injuries and about 16 were hit and runs.

Motorists are advised to slow down and drive to the conditions.

