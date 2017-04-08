The annual CTV Friends Helping Friends food drive is on, and the response from the community has been great.

CTV, 98.5 VIRGIN Radio and Funny 1060 AM have teamed up with Safeway, Sobeys and Calbridge Homes to bring in food donations, which is more important than ever with the economic downturn.

“Calgarians know we’ve gone through some tough times and everybody just wants to step up and help,” said Cindy Drummond, Calgary Food Bank.

People are urged to drop off food donations to any local Safeway or Sobeys as well as 12 Calbridge Show Home locations.

More than $2.3 million has been raised over the last 23 years by the event.

CTV Calgary personalities are at the Millrise Sobeys on Saturday, April 8 and at the Beddington Safeway on Saturday, April 22 from noon to 3:00 p.m. to take pictures with the public.

You can also make a monetary donation here, or find a Calbridge Show Home here.