More than 500 firefighters from across Canada and the United States battled more than 1,200 stairs as they made their way to the top of Calgary’s tallest tower to help families battling cancer.

The third annual Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge saw participants, including Calgary Fire Department Chief Steve Dongworth, tackle 236 metres (775 feet) of elevation inside The Bow building while wearing 23 kg (50 lbs) of equipment.

The event benefitted Wellspring Calgary, an organization that supports the families of cancer patients throughout their treatment.

Dongworth, who is 60 years old, was the first to tackle the staircases on Sunday and completed the task in under 17 minutes.

The 2017 event, hosted by the Calgary Firefighters Benevolent Society, eclipsed the fundraising goal of organizers. More than $337,000 was raised for Wellspring Calgary.