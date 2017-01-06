Family friends have started fundraising to help the family of a four-year-old boy who was attacked by dogs in Calgary on Tuesday.

The GoFundMe page was set up by Jules Desjarlais who describes herself on the page as a close friend of the family, which she says is from out of town.

“Obviously the parents have had to take extended time off from their jobs to be with their son and focus on his recovery and rehabilitation,” she said on the page. “They have emergency accommodations which also cost money, and plus they also have their regular bills that need to be taken care of!”

Desjarlais is trying to raise $5,000 to help offset costs.

The little boy was mauled by two German shepherds on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 while visiting at a home in the neighbourhood of Castleridge in Calgary. He suffered serious but non-life threatening bite wounds and was taken to hospital.

The owner of the dogs has been fined and the dogs have been seized and will be held pending a hearing.

You can find details about the fundraiser here.