Funeral scheduled for mother killed in Sunridge Mall parking lot crash
Family have identified Anjna Sharma, a mother of three, as the pedestrian who died following the May 23 crash in the parking lot of Sunridge Mall (supplied)
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 5:19PM MDT
A 48-year-old woman who died after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s northeast will be laid to rest on Saturday.
Family members say Anjna Sharma was taking a walk during her break from her shift at the Peter Lougheed Centre on Tuesday evening when the fatal collision occurred.
The mother of three was on a pathway shortly before 7:00 p.m. when a Ford F-150 pickup truck and a Toyota Corolla sedan collided on an access road near 26 Avenue Northeast. Following the collision, the truck jumped the curb, struck Sharma and crashed into the wall of a business.
Police continue to investigate the crash but suspect the driver of the pickup truck suffered a medical event that contributed to the collision.
A memorial service for Anjna Sharma is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
