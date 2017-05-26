A 48-year-old woman who died after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s northeast will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Family members say Anjna Sharma was taking a walk during her break from her shift at the Peter Lougheed Centre on Tuesday evening when the fatal collision occurred.

The mother of three was on a pathway shortly before 7:00 p.m. when a Ford F-150 pickup truck and a Toyota Corolla sedan collided on an access road near 26 Avenue Northeast. Following the collision, the truck jumped the curb, struck Sharma and crashed into the wall of a business.

Police continue to investigate the crash but suspect the driver of the pickup truck suffered a medical event that contributed to the collision.

A memorial service for Anjna Sharma is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.