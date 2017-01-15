City council will hold a public hearing on Monday on the redevelopment of the Highland Golf Course in northwest Calgary.

The proposal is for residential and retail development and would take advantage of future Greenline LRT stations, with the work to be done by Vancouver developer Maple Project Inc.

But opponents say the plans are not a good reflection of a transit-oriented development.

Last July, city council voted to delay the public hearing in order to do more consultation with the affected parties.