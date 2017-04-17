Game three is do-or-die for the Calgary Flames
Flames fans gather at pubs across Calgary hoping the Flames can come out on top in game three against Anaheim
Published Monday, April 17, 2017 9:47PM MDT
Bars and pubs across Calgary were packed Monday night as Flames faithful hoped they could gain some ground in their playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks.
The Flames are down 2 games to none and are in as close to a must win situation as a team can get.
The Flames came out swinging and scoring and at the end of the second period the Flames were ahead of the Ducks 4-2.
A capacity crowd enjoyed the game inside the Scotiabank Saddledome.
The Flames organization tells us 19,289 spectators attended Monday night’s game.
Just a couple of hours before the game, there were still single tickets and a few pairs left on Ticketmaster and the Flames says a few standing room tickets were released Monday afternoon.
