Bars and pubs across Calgary were packed Monday night as Flames faithful hoped they could gain some ground in their playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Flames are down 2 games to none and are in as close to a must win situation as a team can get.

The Flames came out swinging and scoring and at the end of the second period the Flames were ahead of the Ducks 4-2.

A capacity crowd enjoyed the game inside the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Flames organization tells us 19,289 spectators attended Monday night’s game.

Just a couple of hours before the game, there were still single tickets and a few pairs left on Ticketmaster and the Flames says a few standing room tickets were released Monday afternoon.

