Fire crews from the Foothills and Calgary Fire Departments battled a Sunday morning fire outside of a residence in the city’s southeast.

Shortly after 6:00 a.m., a number of calls to 911 reported smoke and flames on a property in the 22200 block of Macleod Trail Southeast. A Foothills Fire Department crew was dispatched from the station in Heritage Pointe and members of the Calgary Fire Department were also deployed to the scene.

On arrival, the crews encountered flames spewing from the detached garage.

The blaze was extinguished and firefighters remained at the scene throughout the morning to ensure hot spots did not reignite. No injuries have been reported.

A Calgary Fire Department investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.