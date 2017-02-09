A police officer who arrested Douglas Garland on July 14, 2014 said he was 'calm', 'expressionless' and had a 'thousand-yard stare' when he was caught.

Garland, 57, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the 2014 deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson Nathan O’Brien.

On Thursday, the court first heard from CPS Cst. Lane Trim, a tactical flight officer on board the HAWCS helicopter.

Trim told the court that he was on shift on July 14, 2014 when he was notified about a 'target on foot' at the Garland property. He testified that he made the decision to attend the call at around 1:00 a.m.

He added that HAWCS has a 'night sun' lamp and an infrared camera that were both used to help arrest Garland. Trim said the technology helps the nightime video look like it was taken in the daylight.

He testified that the helicopter also helped ground officers by circling around a grove of trees where the 'target' was hiding.

During a video taken by HAWCS of the arrest, Trim told the court that Garland attempted to crawl through the trees to avoid arrest, but another vehicle with more police officers cut off his escape.

The final witness of the Crown's case is Cst. Jamie Parhar, a three-year veteran with the service.

Parhar had been called to assist in the arrest with her partner by performing a traffic stop on a rental vehicle believed to be driven by Garland.

She told the court that the vehicle was found on a gravel road near a field, but there was no one inside.

The area was 'pitch black' and she couldn't see anything, she told the court, but they were instructed to track Garland down.

She told the court that they attempted to gain some ground on him by driving their cruiser into the field but soon found it too difficult to navigate and they had to leave their car behind and continue on foot.

Parhar took the radio to keep in touch with the surveillance unit as she searched with her partner. They also attempted to jog to catch up, but the uneven terrain made that difficult too.

She testified that she was told that Garland changed direction so she followed but lost track of her partner.

Eventually, surveillance told her that he was crawling through a heavily treed area, but Parhar was unable to spot him, she told the court.

Parhar told the court that she had her gun in one hand and radio in the other but had no idea where her partner was.

She told the court that she was 'tired' from the chase and 'worried' about the fact that she was alone.

At that point, the HAWCS video, shown in court, showed Parhar's partner approaching her and another police cruiser driving into the tree line.

Parhar told the court that she handcuffed Garland herself and described his demeanour as 'calm' and his face, illuminated by the HAWCS spotlight, was 'expressionless' and had a 'thousand-yard stare'.

He followed the commands of the police officers, Parhar testified.

Following Parhar's testimony, the Crown closed its case and the trial will resume on Thursday afterrnoon with the defence's submissions.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, the court heard from a police expert who laid out all the evidence concerning blood stains found at the Liknes home.

Acting Sergeant Jodi Arns told the court that blood from all three victims was found throughout the home, with significant stains in the master and spare bedrooms.

The Crown alleges that Alvin, Kathy and Nathan were forcibly taken from the home and driven by Garland to his parent’s property near Airdrie where he killed them.

