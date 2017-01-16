Douglas Garland, the man accused of killing Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O'Brien has pleaded not guilty to murdering the trio, a Calgary court heard on Monday.

Garland, 56, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the case that gripped the country two and a half years ago.

His lawyers entered a 'not guilty' plea on his behalf on Monday morning.

** WARNING - GRAPHIC DETAILS FOLLOW **

Justice David Gates, presiding over the trial, instructed the 14-person jury to avoid all media reports from now as the "case has generated a large amount of public interest".

14 jurors, plus two alternates, were selected last week to hear the details of the case. The Criminal Code of Canada requires only 12 to deliberate but due to the sensitive nature of the proceedings, lawyers settled on 14.

If there are still 14 jurors by the end of the trial, two may be excused at the end.

Justice Gates, ahead of the Crown's opening statement, told the jury that the details of the case within it should not be taken as fact. It is merely what the Crown intends to prove.

He added that the evidence and testimony during the trial may be 'distressing or disturbing' at times, but it is all necessary.

Crown prosecutor Vicki Faulkner, in her opening remarks, said the murder was a deliberate act planned because of a petty grudge Garland held against Alvin Liknes.

Garland had a plan that he 'meticulously researched' and documented on a hard drive that was found hidden in a barn on the property owned by his parents.

The Crown says the unit included extensive research by Garland on how to commit a murder, social media data on the Liknes' and maps of their home.

In regards to the incident itself, she said that the victims were forcibily taken from their Parkhill home and killed at the Garland acreage just outside of Airdrie.

Their bodies were burned in a burn barrel, Faulkner said.

DNA from Nathan and Alvin was found on a saw and DNA from Kathy was found on a meat hook. Both tools were found on the Garland farm.

The Crown says that Peregrine, an aerial photography company hired for mapping services, conducted an aerial survey at the beginning of July 2014 and inadvertently ended up capturing images of the bodies of Nathan, Alvin and Kathy on the farm.

Faulkner said that on June 30, 2014, Jennifer O'Brien, Nathan's mother and the daughter of Alvin and Kathy, went to pick up her son and found the home covered in blood, with spatters on the walls and carpet.

On July 14, 2014 Rick Hanson, Calgary’s Police Chief at the time, announced that the trio had been murdered.

“The evidence is such that has led investigators to believe that they are dead,” he told the media.

Garland, related to the Liknes family through marriage, was arrested and eventually charged with the three murders.

In the closing of the Crown's opening statement, Faulkner told the jury what they intende to prove over the course of the trial.

"What you the jury will see, is that, Douglas Garland is an obsessive and methodical planner, who planned and deliberately killed Alvin Liknes, Kathryn Liknes and Nathan O'Brien."

The first person to take the stand on Monday was Jennifer O'Brien, Nathan's mother.

She told the court that she and Nathan had a good relationship with Alvin and Kathy.

She'd gone to her parents' home on June 29, the day of their estate sale, with her two sons Nathan and Max. The Liknes' were selling their home and moving to Evansburg, Alberta.

O'Brien told the court her son Nathan wanted to sleep over at his grandparents' home and she agreed.

At about 11:00 p.m., O'Brien's one-year-old son Max became fussy and she decided to take him home, leaving Nathan in the care of her parents.

In the morning, O'Brien said she found it strange that her mother hadn't called her and didn't answer the phone when she called her.

When she arrived at her parent's home to pick up Nathan at about 10:00 a.m., she found the side door had been left open.

"I immediately saw pools of blood and thought 'there is something really wrong here'," she told the court.

She couldn't find her parents or Nathan anywhere, finding only a 'bloody scene' throughout the house.

She left and immediately called her husband, telling him about what she saw.

"My family's been murdered and they've taken the bodies," she recalled to the court.

Family members of the victims told the media last week that the pain of their loss hasn’t eased in the time that’s passed since the murders.

In a statement released last Thursday, they wrote:

It has been two and a half years since Nathan, Alvin and Kathy were taken from us. Our pain has not lessened during this time.

The next five weeks of this trial will be very difficult for us. We can only hope that at the end of this grueling time we will find justice for Nathan, Alvin and Kathy.

We are grateful for the overwhelming support we have received from people in Calgary and across the country.

The trial is expected to last five weeks and will involve dozens of people testifying.

11 men and three women have been chosen to hear the case and two women have also been named as alternates to ensure the trial runs smoothly.

The Crown is expected to call 60 witnesses to testify, including family members, police and forensic experts.

Garland's defence lawyers had concerns about the publicity of the case affecting the fairness of the trial, but say the selection process helped alleviate those issues.

“There’s been a lot of publicity, which is why we had the challenge for cause on jury selection. But, as for preparation on the case, it hasn’t had any impact,” said Kim Ross.

Jordan Kanygin and Ina Sidhu are covering the trial for CTV Calgary.

