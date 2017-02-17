Convicted killer Douglas Garland will soon learn his punishment for killing Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson Nathan O’Brien.

It took the jury eight and a half hours of deliberation to find Garland, 57, guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the 2014 deaths.

There were loud sobs and gasps from the families of the victims, who hugged and cried as the verdicts were read.

Garland sat still in the prisoner’s box and had no reaction.

Each charge comes with an automatic life sentence without a chance of parole for 25 years, but Justice David Gates will need to determine on Friday if those sentences should be served concurrently or consecutively.

It could mean that Garland would stay in jail without any chance of parole for 75 years, matching the stiffest sentence handed down in Canadian history.

Justin Bourque, the man who shot and killed three RCMP officers and wounded two others in Moncton on June 6, 2014, was given five life sentences with no chance of parole for 75 years.

Following the verdict, prosecutors in the Garland case pushed for sentencing to take place as soon as possible.

“It’s one of those situations where there’s no need to delay it and the sooner we can get closure for all involved, including Mr. Garland, then we should do it,” said Shane Parker, Q.C.

10 members of the jury recommended that the sentences be served consecutively while the two others had no opinion.

Five victim impact statements are expected to be read during the hearing, but there is no information on who will be speaking.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10:00 a.m.

@CTVInaSidhu and @CTVJKanygin are covering the trial for CTV Calgary.

A Twitter List by CTVCalgary