A Calgary police animal handler, who works with a cadaver dog, took the stand on Monday at the Douglas Garland triple murder trial.

Garland, 56, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson Nathan O’Brien.

On Monday afternoon, the court heard the testimony of CPS Cst. Darcy Williams, the hander of Sully.

Sully is a cadaver dog, specially trained in the search for human bodies.

Williams told the court that Sully indicated the presence of remains near the burn barrel and wood chipper at the Garland farm.

During Tuesday’s testimony, the court expects to hear about more evidence found at the property near Airdrie.

During its opening statement, the Crown alleged that Douglas Garland forcibly took Alvin, Kathy and Nathan from their Parkhill home to the property owned by his parents where they were killed.

Prosecutors say the murders were motivated by a petty grudge.

@CTVInaSidhu is covering the trial for CTV Calgary.

