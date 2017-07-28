If you missed out on tickets for Garth Brooks’ scheduled show in September, don’t worry because the country legend has added a number of other shows so far.

Earlier this month, Brooks announced that he would be bringing his World Tour that also features his wife Trisha Yearwood to the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, September 9.

Moments before the tickets for that show went on sale, tour officials announced a second date, on Friday September 8.

As of 11:00 a.m., Ticketmaster is selling tickets for seven shows at the Saddledome:

Friday, September 1, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 2, 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 2, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 3, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 8, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 9, 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 9, 7:30 p.m.

Officials say those will be all the shows for the tour.

So far, over 57,000 tickets have been sold and that breaks a sales record for Brooks in Calgary.

Tickets can only be bought through Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.ca/garthbrooks, over the phone at 1-855-985-5500 or 1-855-985-5000 and through the Ticketmaster app.

Plenty of other people were lined up at the Jubilee Auditorium, one of the two Ticketmaster locations in Calgary.

After officials told them that no tickets would be sold there, the fans were heartbroken as they saw tickets being snapped up one after the other online.

However, after some more shows were added, the fans were overjoyed when they finally got tickets of their own.

Earlier this year, Brooks played nine consecutive sold-out shows in Edmonton.