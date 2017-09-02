Additional tickets have been made available for the remainder of Garth Brooks string of concerts at the Scotiabank Saddledome and all proceeds from the sale of the seats will benefit the Calgary Flames Foundation.

On Saturday, Brooks announced press level seats would be sold for the final five of his seven Calgary shows, starting Saturday night, at a reduced price of $30.

"Last night, opening night, I noticed what they call the very upper balcony, we call it the Crow's Nest, and they didn't sell them because when you come play the Stampede, when you come play the Saddledome, they've got to bring in this four poster system to hold all the production," said Brooks in a video released to social media. "They were worried they were going to be seats you couldn't see (from), they're actually beautiful seats."

The tickets are available through Ticketmaster.