

CTV Calgary Staff





The popularity of country music megastar Garth Brooks in Calgary and southern Alberta cannot be questioned after a surge of ticket sales led to the addition of six concerts at the Saddledome and all seven shows, including the originally announced concert, sold out in mere minutes.

Earlier this month, Brooks announced that he would be bringing his World Tour that also features his wife Trisha Yearwood to the Scotiabank Saddledome for a show on Saturday, September 9.

Moments before the tickets for that show went on sale, tour officials announced a second date, on Friday September 8.

As of 11:00 a.m., Ticketmaster was selling tickets for seven shows at the Saddledome:

Friday, September 1, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 2, 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 2, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 3, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 8, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 9, 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 9, 7:30 p.m.

As of early Friday afternoon, tour officials confirmed that more than 101,000 tickets had been sold, all seven shows were sold-out and there were no plans to add additional concerts during Brooks' time in Calgary.

Earlier this year, Brooks played nine consecutive sold-out shows in Edmonton.