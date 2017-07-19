Country music fans hold onto your hats, superstar Garth Brooks is headed to Calgary for a concert this September.

The announcement, made on Wednesday morning, says the top selling solo artist will be coming to the Saddledome for a single show, also featuring his wife Trisha Yearwood, on September 9.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 28 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster. There is an eight ticket limit on sales.

They'll cost about $80 each.

Brooks played nine sold-out shows in Edmonton earlier this year.

The last time he played in Calgary was for the Stampede's centennial in 2012.