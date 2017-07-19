Garth Brooks to bring world tour to Calgary
Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood perform at the 50th annual CMA Awards, on Nov. 2, 2016. (Charles Sykes / Invision / AP)
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 7:32AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 19, 2017 7:43AM MDT
Country music fans hold onto your hats, superstar Garth Brooks is headed to Calgary for a concert this September.
The announcement, made on Wednesday morning, says the top selling solo artist will be coming to the Saddledome for a single show, also featuring his wife Trisha Yearwood, on September 9.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 28 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster. There is an eight ticket limit on sales.
They'll cost about $80 each.
Brooks played nine sold-out shows in Edmonton earlier this year.
The last time he played in Calgary was for the Stampede's centennial in 2012.